Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 in the last ninety days. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

