Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Gap Up to $75.18

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.18, but opened at $77.96. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $81.51, with a volume of 797 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.46). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

