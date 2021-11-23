Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.10 ($10.35).

ENEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Enel in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on Enel in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €9.25 ($10.51) price objective on Enel in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on Enel in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.