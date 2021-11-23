Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 35,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,409,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. Research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 181,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

