Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Energy Recovery worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,265,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,608,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 210,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 188,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

ERII opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.91 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

