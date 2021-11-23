Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.28. 13,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,899,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

