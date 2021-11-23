Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERF. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.05.

Shares of TSE:ERF traded up C$0.97 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.40. 1,517,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,934. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.90. Enerplus has a one year low of C$3.20 and a one year high of C$13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.6232309 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,610,368.01. Also, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

