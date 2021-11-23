Enfusion Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 30th (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion’s (NYSE:ENFN) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 30th. Enfusion had issued 18,750,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $318,750,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Enfusion’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Enfusion stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

