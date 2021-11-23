Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.02

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 12901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

In related news, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

