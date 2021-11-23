Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. Engie has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

