Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Enova International worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Enova International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Enova International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Enova International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Enova International stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enova International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $149,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $292,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,979 shares of company stock worth $1,403,388 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

