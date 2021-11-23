Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $10.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.50. 2,598,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.43. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.