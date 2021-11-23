EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider Purchases £104,722.49 in Stock

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 551,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £104,722.49 ($136,820.60).

Amjad Bseisu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Amjad Bseisu bought 1,497,037 shares of EnQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £284,437.03 ($371,618.80).

Shares of ENQ traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 18.90 ($0.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,238,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £356.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. EnQuest PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 10.68 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 27.40 ($0.36).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENQ. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

