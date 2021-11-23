EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider Purchases £284,437.03 in Stock

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) insider Amjad Bseisu bought 1,497,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £284,437.03 ($371,618.80).

Amjad Bseisu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Amjad Bseisu purchased 551,171 shares of EnQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £104,722.49 ($136,820.60).

ENQ traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 18.90 ($0.25). The company had a trading volume of 7,238,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.78. EnQuest PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 10.68 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 27.40 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £356.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENQ. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

