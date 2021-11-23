Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$1.74. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 202,307 shares trading hands.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.16.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of C$275.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.74.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$268.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$278.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.