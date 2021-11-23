Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.98

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.
The company has a market capitalization of $504.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBTC)
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.
