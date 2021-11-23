Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.98

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $504.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.52.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $27,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.