Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report $10.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.74 billion and the highest is $11.31 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $7.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $37.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.89 billion to $40.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $37.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $45.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $949,353 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after acquiring an additional 224,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,326 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.