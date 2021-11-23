Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Raised by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 43,300 shares of company stock worth $949,353. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

