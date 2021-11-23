Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

TRDA stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

