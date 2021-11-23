Enzyme Finance Price Hits $40.29 (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00240132 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00087710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

