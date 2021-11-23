Enzyme (MLN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.67 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $108.62 or 0.00192804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $194.73 million and $7.67 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00237405 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00087719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Enzyme

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

