EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Trading Up 5.2%

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.25 and last traded at $91.24. Approximately 143,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,494,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.71.
A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.
The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.
EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
