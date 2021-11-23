EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Trading Up 5.2%

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.25 and last traded at $91.24. Approximately 143,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,494,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.