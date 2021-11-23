EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Rating Increased to Buy at VTB Capital

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.00.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM opened at $614.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 85.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $311.82 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $633.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total transaction of $495,506.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $11,000,847. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $1,071,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 13,008.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 42.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.