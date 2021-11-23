Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Equifax by 202.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,097,000 after acquiring an additional 333,178 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 17.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 149,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,095,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $281.17 on Tuesday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $292.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

