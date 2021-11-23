Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November, 23rd (AMZN, ATUS, AURA, BJRI, CHUY, GE, HITIF, HRT, MGM, PBA)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, November 23rd:

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS). Loop Capital issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of. SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE). They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF). Cantor Fitzgerald issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY). They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

