Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November, 23rd (AMZN, ATUS, AURA, BJRI, CHUY, GE, HITIF, HRT, MGM, PBA)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, November 23rd:

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS). Loop Capital issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE). They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF). Cantor Fitzgerald issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY). Truist Securities issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY). They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.