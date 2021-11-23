Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 23rd (ACO.X, ALA, BXSL, CRWD, DEN, FM, FNA, GTII, HITI, SBB)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 23rd:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$48.00 price target on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a buy rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$29.00 target price on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL)

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $339.00 target price on the stock.

Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN). Tudor Pickering issued a buy rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating. They currently have C$34.00 target price on the stock.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Global Tech Industries Group (TSE:GTII). They issued a buy rating and a C$65.00 target price on the stock.

High Tide (TSE:HITI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

National Bankshares, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB). They issued a buy rating and a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF). National Bank Financial issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Teradyne (TSE:TER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Clarus Securities. Clarus Securities currently has a C$16.25 target price on the stock.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

