Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 23rd (CLSD, ENTA, INM, JAGX, KKPNF, KNCAY, LOB, MBT, MCW, MOMO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 23rd:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Clearside Biomedical Inc alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol in diseases with unmet medical need. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of imaging products including printers, lenses, and display materials. Its technologies business is in charge of the global deployment of office equipment, centering on multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), laser printers and digital printing systems. Its optics business offers high-value-added plastic and glass molded lenses, glass substrates for hard disk drives and display materials. Its healthcare business offers digital imaging technology. Its Sensing business provides customers with the products they need for precise measurements. Industrial Inkjet business offers high-performance printheads, multi-function inks, print units for label printing, and textile printing systems. Its Planetarium business is a comprehensive manufacturer of planetariums, from development and production of planetariums and projectors to show production and theater management. Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €62.00 ($70.45) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.