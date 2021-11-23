Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November, 23rd (BYDDY, BZLFY, CNXN, CRZBY, CSLLY, CSR, CTBI, CTHR, DADA, DGICA)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 23rd:

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BYD Company Limited is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. It’s Automobiles and Related Products segment manufactures and sells automobiles, and auto-related moulds and components. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells batteries, which are applied on mobile phones, cordless phones, power tools and other kinds of portable electronic devices. Its rechargeable battery business provides lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries. BYD’s mobile phone components and assembly business segment engages in the manufacture and sale of mobile handset components, such as housings and keypads; and provides assembly services. It has operations primarily in China, India, Hungary, and Brazil. BYD Company Limited is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $128.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $113.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $231.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

