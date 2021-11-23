ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,045 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.12. 33,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,507. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

