Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Down 26% This Week

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 26% lower against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $45,020.55 and $89,676.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00235383 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00088614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

