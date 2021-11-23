Ether Zero (ETZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $78,511.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $269,657.86 and $78,511.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,351.11 or 0.07544516 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00085683 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

