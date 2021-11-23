EtherGem 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,648.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $483,012.88 and $3,648.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00046632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00237074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00087738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

