Ethernity Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32.87 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for about $14.55 or 0.00025799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $184.49 million and approximately $32.87 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00239359 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00087627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain (ERN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,675,369 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

