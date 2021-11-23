Etherparty (FUEL) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $851,554.91 and approximately $74,922.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Etherparty has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00240583 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00087711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.