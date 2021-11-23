ETNA Network (ETNA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $195,290.00

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $195,290.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ETNA Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00071344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00089330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.28 or 0.07509328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,633.78 or 1.00060896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

