Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 397.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 693.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $203,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 80.2% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 286,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,648,000 after buying an additional 127,633 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total value of $1,389,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $279.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $301.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.86.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

