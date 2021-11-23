EUNO Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. EUNO has a total market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $11,645.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.02 or 0.00501271 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,378,840,201 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.