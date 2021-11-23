Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.52

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.52 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.31). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 12,625,027 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 27.90, a quick ratio of 27.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of £713.39 million and a P/E ratio of -250.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.52.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

