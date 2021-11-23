Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.60 million-$367.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.20 million.Everbridge also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.190 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.97. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $105.23 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total transaction of $186,609.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $437,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,845 shares of company stock worth $9,411,429 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

