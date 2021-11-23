EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $17.68

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 17.68, but opened at 17.00. EverCommerce shares last traded at 16.62, with a volume of 352 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 23.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

