Everest Achieves Market Cap of $43.94 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $43.94 million and $401,986.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everest

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

