Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sells 38,740 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 38,740 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $471,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. 27,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.75 and a beta of 1.48. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

