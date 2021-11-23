EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.68

Shares of EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.