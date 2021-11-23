EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,939,000 after purchasing an additional 534,930 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 43.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after acquiring an additional 666,664 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 74.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,768,000 after acquiring an additional 839,720 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after acquiring an additional 115,973 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1,773.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -233.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

