Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EVVTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.43. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

