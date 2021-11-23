Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.40 ($36.82).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.40 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

EVK opened at €28.11 ($31.94) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €27.71 and its 200 day moving average is €28.46. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($37.47).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

