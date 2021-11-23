ExcelFin Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 30th (NASDAQ:XFINU)

ExcelFin Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:XFINU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 30th. ExcelFin Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During ExcelFin Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

XFINU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. ExcelFin Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

