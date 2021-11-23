ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,420.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $556,299.55 and approximately $1,420.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0951 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013416 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 325.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003925 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.