ExclusiveCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,420.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $556,299.55 and approximately $1,420.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013416 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 325.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003925 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.