Exeedme (XED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.30 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $35.62 million and $1.30 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00070592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00089750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.24 or 0.07489423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.78 or 0.99768013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

